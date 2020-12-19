Editor:
Why does the media hate Trump? This question has bothered numerous Trump supporters.
If not for the lying, the bullying, the racism, the flip-flops on what he said on camera that later he claimed not to say, the broken promises (reduce the national debt, e.g ), the mocking of religious, the molesting women, the claiming that carefully researched media reports are “fake news,” the impoverishing of future generations, the “hoax,” “democratic plot,” downplaying, then not downplaying, the coronavirus, the attempted disenfranchising of millions of voters, dissing his wonderful new people after they publicly disagree with him? And, the evangelicals ignore their “Render unto Caesar,” and their “Blessed are they,” and their Matthew 6, to support him. What is there not to like?
What bothers me is that over 70 million U.S. voters seem to think these are good character traits of a U.S. president. I suspect that if there is fraud, it lies in the count of Trump voters.
I leave room for additional comments by persons who actually pay attention.
Carl Huber
Port Charlotte
