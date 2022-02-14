The following resolution was adopted by the BVPO on 2/1/22 and presented to the Charlotte County Board on Feb. 2. Anyone who has been involved in an accident, seen an accident or is concerned about this intersection, should contact the county board.
Resolution: We request Charlotte County immediately address the dangerous intersection of Harbor Boulevard at the West frontage road. Dr. Kudrna PE, one of our residents, recently wrote the attached letter to the editor published in the Daily Sun as well as a previous letter published in the Sun over 6 years ago.
The solution is simple, block cross traffic on the West Frontage Road at Harbor. This matches what the county has done at the East Frontage Rroad at Harbor, and the East Frontage Road at Olean.
Members of our association recently met with Commissioner Deutsch to discuss this solution. One of our members, Richard Russel, presented the attached solution sketch which is consistent with Dr. Kudrna's two letters to the editor. At this meeting it was supported by BVPOA members and Commissioner Deutsch that the county immediately block cross traffic on the frontage road by having county staff install jersey barriers to block cross traffic until the county can design and install curbing and a non-mountable divider. At this meeting Commissioner Deutsch committed to meet that afternoon with the county administrator to request the barriers be installed as quickly as possible.
