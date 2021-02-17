Editor:
Always considered myself a normal, retired American citizen. My whole family has and does love God and country for all
Our parents taught us the difference between a little white lie and a big, ugly black lie. No one in the news media seems to know or understand the difference. Do we still have freedom of speech?
Yesterday, a social media (Facebook) shut me down for three days. Why? Because I used my freedom of speech on a certain subject. I'm not an important person so I can see why the Democrats, social media and socialists want the real truth hidden.
I will not have duck tape over my mouth to shut me up. I stand for the flag, kneel for God and support Trump - even more now.
Esther File Bentley
Arcadia
