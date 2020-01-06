Editor:
While Democrats and the MSM, including the Sun, via its AP newswire service, are doing all in their power to make the impeachment folly, the story, the truth is that the ongoing investigation into the actions by the leadership of the FBI, CIA and NSA leading up to the 2016 presidential election is the real deal.
If you are a member of the more than 50 percent who support Donald Trump, then you must go to the internet and type in: "Bad News For the Coup Crew.” The article is lengthy and rightly so for it spells out the role of all those involved, including BHO, who attempted to overthrow a duly elected president by means of promoting a false narrative about Russian collusion. This is unheard of in the history of the United States, but hopefully those responsible will be brought to justice and the Republic will prevail.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
