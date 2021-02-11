There is a playbook to maintain clean water

Editor:

The reader who recently advocated for clean water projects in this space (“Clean water is essential,” Feb. 3) may be interested in a brand-new resource published online by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The Community Playbook for Healthy Waterways (www.WaterQualityPlaybook.org) details more than 40 recommended activities for protecting and restoring Sarasota County’s natural waters.

This comprehensive “how to” guide addresses everything from public policy to HOA rules and practices that can improve and sustain our region’s environmental water quality. It outlines actionable solutions with recommended champions, performance measures, and estimated costs.

The Playbook was thoroughly researched and compiled by a diverse group of experts representing science, government, agriculture, business, environmental advocacy, and philanthropy. It is an urgent guide for community-wide action rooted in the same sense of stewardship and responsibility that the letter writer expressed as “our duty to leave our children with healthy bays and clean water.”

Greg Luberecki

Nokomis

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments