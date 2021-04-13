Editor:
According to a recent poll by Reuters, about half of Republicans believe the January 6 attack on the Capitol was either a largely non-violent protest or was the handiwork of left-wing activists “trying to make Trump look bad.”
How frightening and dismaying to think so many otherwise decent, intelligent people are so misinformed.
While Trump supporters and right-wing media continue to claim the election was “stolen,” the Trump campaign lost over 60 voter fraud court cases, including one before the Supreme Court packed with three Trump nominees.
In December, Bill Barr, Trump’s loyal and trusted Attorney General, stated there was no evidence of voter fraud.
Christopher Krebs was fired by Trump as director of Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency for saying the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history."
A joint statement was issued after the election by the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating executive committees in which they said this year’s election marked “the most secure in American history.”
Simply because former President Trump and some of his supporters allege the election was unfair doesn’t make the case. The facts say otherwise.
For our nation to move on and resolve our many problems, we need for reasonable people to agree. The election is over and Joe Biden won. Let’s heal and pull ourselves together to work to better lives of all Americans.
Judy Minier
Punta Gorda
