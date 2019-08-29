Editor:
"United we stand, divided we fall." This is all I find myself thinking about these days.
Donald Trump spends every single day doing anything he can possibly think of to ignite anger and divide us. There are so many subjects that could be addressed that are dividing us. I just want to address one: racism.
"We the people," of this great country that was fought so hard for, cannot continue to allow anyone, no matter their status, to take us backwards to the days of George Wallace, pre-Dr. Martin Luther King, or the days of Jim Crow. It is time for all of us to stand up against rhetoric that is coming out of the White House.
This is not about Republicans vs. Democrats. This is about all Americans standing up for what is right. It is wrong for Trump to continue attacking the African-American community leaders who fought so hard to get their freedom.
I believe (at least I hope) most Americans know that division by race is wrong. It is not about winning, it is about common decency. It's simple, if you support a racist, your are a racist.
To deny Donald Trump is a racist is absolutely delusional. It's time to look at who we are and who we want our children to be.
We are built on all of our differences and we come together during national disasters and now we nee dto come together again. If one of us is attacked, we are all attacked. No matter what the color of one's skin, we all bleed red.
Janet Scott
Punta Gorda
