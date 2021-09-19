Afghanistan is a terrible atrocity. We’ve been there before. Under Thomas Jefferson in early 1800s, trading ships of our new nation were being seized by Muslim governments in North Africa as the ships entered the Mediterranean. Ships and cargoes impounded, crews enslaved.
Jefferson contacted these governments saying they could not do this to trading ships. The Muslim governments fired back saying they had rights to do this because Allah gave them these rights. Non/Muslims must pay Islam’s duty, be enslaved or die.
Outraged, President Jefferson sent a warship to the Mediterranean to protect our ships. The U.S. ship was defeated and seized by Muslim ships; the crew enslaved.
President Jefferson’s request for a larger navy was finally approved. Back we went with a large fleet. We flattened Muslim cities and sent marines ashore to finish the job - after defeating the Muslim fleet.
These Muslim countries never recovered from this. The whole episode was a little more complicated than this, but that’s the basic story: overwhelming, brutal force.
War and bloodshed is never a pleasant thing, but it’s sometimes necessary especially with people who understand nothing else. You’ve heard Islam is a peaceful religion. You have no concept of the ’rules’ of this religion. If you use war, sometimes the only way, to resolve matters, then make it quick and overwhelming to end the suffering. Once we understood this, but today, we seem to forget this.
No end of this conflict, Islam and the West. It postpones and widens the conflict, as we will soon see.
