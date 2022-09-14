Just who advocates an “extreme” abortion position? What is more extreme than killing a baby that has committed no crime? Who can say what blessings us all may be snuffed out as that child is killed in or out of the womb? And just when does this supposed “right” expire? Gov. Newsom (California) and former Gov. Northam (Virginia) claim a right to kill after birth. For how long? Mr. Fetterman of Pennsylvania supports no limits on reasons for abortion.
CDC statistics for 2019 state that Washington, D.C. had 501 abortions for every 1,000 live births, the highest in the USA. What good has this done? There are a few wealthy pockets there, but many residents are below or near the poverty line. For most, housing and education standards are grim. It is one of the least safe cities in the country. The next highest CDC rate reported was for New York City. An uncaring attitude towards human life before birth has led to a callous attitude towards people after birth. If life is disposable, nobody is safe.
Realizing that God is the Creator of the human race and of each of its members (Psalm 139:13-16) would be a good start toward restoring respect for human life. Joe Scarborough forgets the love that the Lord Jesus showed towards little children. He has forgotten the grief of the mothers of boys under age 2 slaughtered by Herod when he tried to kill the Lord Jesus. Let's repent from abortion!
