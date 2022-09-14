Editor:

Just who advocates an “extreme” abortion position? What is more extreme than killing a baby that has committed no crime? Who can say what blessings us all may be snuffed out as that child is killed in or out of the womb? And just when does this supposed “right” expire? Gov. Newsom (California) and former Gov. Northam (Virginia) claim a right to kill after birth. For how long? Mr. Fetterman of Pennsylvania supports no limits on reasons for abortion.

