My salute to Lloyd Stilson and his May 6, 2021 letter to the editor. His comment that these noises concerning reparations are taking money from people who did not own slaves and giving to people who were not slaves defines the entire mess very clearly. I can wonder what is the goal for handing money out like this, it only further inflames the scenery.
John P. Derr
Port Charlotte
