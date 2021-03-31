Editor:
The recent letter about a Republican “war on public education” uses standard Democrat tactics of projecting onto others their own behavior, and taking statements out of context. The bogus “war on women” failed with the public, (see the record number of Republican women elected to Congress in 2020), so Democrats are now drumming up another phony “war.” In reality, Republicans want increased educational opportunity for all students, strongly support efforts to increase student achievement and advocate for increased parental involvement and choice in education. This is a “war?”
Republicans in civic groups promote scholarships for all students. Republicans in local, state and national government work to strengthen all educational institutions, whether public, private, or home-based, to maximize parent choice and student achievement. Strong support for local public schools is not a one-party monopoly, as the Democrats claim. The fact that some parents choose other paths for their children is a freedom which should be supported, not viewed as a threat to the public schools.
The Democrat agenda is clear from the letter writer's description of preferred educational content. That agenda is one reason many minorities fled the Democrats in 2020 and continue to do so. The Democrats' panic over this change is one of the drivers behind the efforts to drum up this phony “war on education.” Parents love their children and want to give them as much educational opportunity as they can, so this phony “war” will fail as badly as the “war on women” did. Thank you.
Mark Surrusco
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.