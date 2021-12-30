How would our School Board react if the majority of parents stormed their meeting demanding that “The Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle For Life” be taught to all public school students? Would they agree knowing that this “study” included statements of “factual science” including, “Civilized races would replace the savage races throughout the world.” Meaning-the savages (Africa) are inferior to the “more civilized” Europeans and even provide a chart of art renderings featuring apes to civilized man.
Truth is that it has been taught for years, disguised as a science, as the state sponsored religion-Darwinism. Darwin was a racist. His teachings are racially divisive and unsubstantiated. Evolution at best is an unsubstantiated hypothesis. Darwin's words and complete title of the “Origin of Species” is never revealed or taught.
Science and the Bible both agree that there is only one “race” according to God's Word and the Human Genome Project. By following science then we must conclude that there is no need for “Critical Race Theory” which ignores the core of the issue and that is hatred. There is but one source that teaches “Love your neighbor as yourself” and that is the Holy Bible. Unfortunately those teachings have been eliminated from the curriculum by those claiming a superior intellect. Go figure.
For the writer who wrote “DeSantis Loves Creating Boogeyman” by not supporting the fairy tale of Critical Race Theory, learn science and when you do you may “discover” that there are but two genders and one race.
