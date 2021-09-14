One in four new Covid cases are now in children. They shouldn’t have to be facing this risk at this time in their lives.
The debates on mask wearing center on two intertwined issues: the science and the political.
New science-based evidence is definitive. "I think this should basically end any scientific debate about whether masks can be effective in combating Covid at the population level." That’s the conclusion of Jason Abaluck, a lead researcher and economist at Yale, about the results of a recently-concluded Yale-Stanford study in a natural setting with 340,000 participants in 600 villages in Bangladesh. The study found that mask wearing even at only 29% compliance led to a 9% decrease in cases in the general population.
The use of surgical masks (the study included both cloth and surgical) led to a 35% decrease in COVID-19 cases in people 65 or older with – remember! - less than 30% compliance. And this was achieved in Bangladesh, which is even more vulnerable due to an 8% vaccination rate and a very high population density level (11th in the world).
Study of 340,000 people in Bangladesh finds that masks are effective at preventing spread of Covid — Daily Mail Online
As for the political argument: our brilliant Constitution’s preamble calls for the federal government to ‘promote the general welfare.’ Public health - generating our collective efforts - is the essence of what our founders meant. Our students – our children - need the example of our common-sense and civically-responsible leadership on this.
