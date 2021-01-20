Editor:
First, I can't accept there was a Democrat Party conspiracy to steal the election.
Second, I do believe that every election is flawed by a grassroots, collective effort by individuals to "do their part" and vote twice or more. I go to a set of facts: Millions of people have more than one legitimate address in more than one state. Lots of scenarios.
Just one case is my granddaughter who moved to Florida. She was registered to vote at home but believed the move was permanent so she registered here. Things changed, she went back home, but the state of Florida sent her five reminders to get a mail-in ballot. She could have voted here and at home. She didn't but: How many abused the unprecedented efforts by many states to solicit absentee and mail-in ballots? How many out-of-state students voted twice?
It is hard to find a campus that does not harbor a liberal professor who encourages double voting with a wink-wink, nudge-nudge. How many have to cheat to change the results? Well, in 2008 Al Franken seemed to lose but he contested in an eight-month battle and instead of losing by 215 he won by 225. A swing of 440 votes out of many thousands that changed Senate history.
James Tucker
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.