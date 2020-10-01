Editor:
What is going on at the Punta Gorda Airport?
There must be hidden gold somewhere at the Punta Gorda Airport. In 2018 Julie Price ran for the airport board. Her campaign manager was State Rep. Mike Grant. The race became dirty when the dark money PACs began pumping thousands of dollars into mailers with a campaign of lies and half-truths against incumbent Rob Hancik. Mr. Grant's efforts did not yield a seat in that race.
Fast forward to the 2020 primary for the open airport board seat. This race was between Vanessa Oliver, who is Grant's daughter and Bob Starr. Once again the infusion of thousands of PAC dollars were pumped into the race. The lies published about Bob Starr about were almost laughable. “Never Trumper.”
Early in 2016 Bob was telling me Donald Trump was going to be our next president and that if he didn't, this country would go to hell. The chairman of the Republican Party of Florida and State Senator Joe Gruters violated his loyalty oath, not to endorse one Republican candidate over another in a primary election. One mailer had candidate Oliver, Party Chairman Gruters and President Trump pictured stating they would bring jobs back from China to the Punta Gorda Airport properties.
I will be watching closely to see when that happens. The seat was won by Oliver. Bought and paid for by special interest. Soon we may find out where the gold is buried at the Airport.
Andy Boomhower
Punta Gorda
