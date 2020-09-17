Editor:
I am a African American college student living in America. The topic I choose is racial injustice and I know you may say "oh this again" you may even skip this letter and move on to next. But to know I was able to speak freely and publish my thoughts on an issue that is currently going on and that I personally experience myself is amazing.
This issue is important to me because I have experienced racial discrimination, and I have children. I would be devastated if they were ever treated unfairly by police who are suppose to protect citizens. I think any parent would. I hope to see change. I hope to possibly be apart of that change.
I want us as Americans to do better. Why is it more common for a person of color to get gunned down versus a white person getting not touched at all. That's not right and it's scary, especially with me living in a confederate state. There needs to be new laws for the police to follow.
U.S. citizens have to follow rules, so should people of authority. Rules are to help keep things in line and right now things are out of order. The American people are angry and upset not just African Americans but a lot of Americans. I honestly think people are always going to have their ways, but if we can start by changing the system and making new laws I believe things can get better for the United States Of America.
Chantell Nixon
Port Charlotte
