Banning so-called critical race theory is a bit short on understanding. There is a difference between theory and fact. Theory is about what we might think or do concerning a given fact. While there is room to argue theory, facts precede theories. They are what they are. Nor are they contingent on how many people vote for or against them.
That Columbus came to America is a fact. How he should have behaved is a theory. Who the real culprits were in the civil war is a theory. That there was a war is a fact. Because a fact might make some uncomfortable is not reason enough to leave that fact out of American history books.
By the same token, the motivation behind the treatment of people of color may be a theoretical issue. That people of color have had more difficulty purchasing homes in many neighborhoods is a fact. That judges and others in power turned their heads when people of color were hanged from trees or that people of color are disproportionately pulled over while driving in certain towns in America is a fact.
It appears that under the guise of critical race theory many would have us erase critical race fact. That makes us vulnerable to repeating the ways of our yesterdays while we struggle as a nation to build our tomorrows.
Even leaving the theory aside, we might at least begin with the facts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.