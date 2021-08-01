Jesus Christ fulfilled the law, the psalms and the prophets (Matthew 5:17, Luke 24:44) which represents the entire Old Testament. He is described as "The Lamb slain from the foundation of the world" in Revelation. John the Baptist said "Behold the Lamb of God who comes to take away the sin of the world." He fulfilled the lamb offered by Abel, Abraham's offering of Isaac, and He fulfilled the passover lamb in Exodus.
Jesus Christ is plainly referred to in the Old Testament through prophecy, typology, genealogy, theophany/Christophany, and His countless names: the Branch, the Prophet, Shiloh etc.
The most important question anyone can ask this side of eternity is: "Who do you say Jesus Christ is? Is he a rabbi, teacher, or prophet? This would contradict the gospel accounts. He claimed to be God, calling Himself the "I am." He allowed people to worship Him as God, and forgave people for their sins. These are three attributes of God. Was He just another man crucified like Spartacus and thousands of others, or is He the Lamb sacrifice of God, bluntly referred to in Isaiah 53.
"But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all."
The apostle Peter's answer in Matthew 16:16 is: "Thou art the Christ, the Son of the Living God."
