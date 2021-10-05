So, it's 2016 and you join the “Resistance." The goal, to remove Donald Trump from office, impeachment is preferable to waiting four years and voting him out. Heck, Hillary Clinton launched Onward Togethe" to help fund resistance groups. (CNN May 15, 2017). Russian collusion is a big no, no.
Now we know the whole collusion thing was cooked up by the Clinton campaign to smear Trump. Clinton lit the flame and the dying media kept fanning the flames until there was an inferno of hate for Trump and anybody that supported him. People like me. Are you outraged that you have been duped? Outraged that this very paper and others chose to leave a whole bunch of stuff out of their papers relevant to you the resistance, and the rest of us. Instead they made you hate me, a regular guy, your neighbor, friend or relative. The ones you can no longer talk to because we voted for Trump.
So, what are you going to do? Do you want facts even if you don't like them? Or will you keep up the resistance? Please, turn your outrage where it belongs. The publisher of this paper, social media, Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi etc. Worst of all Obama and Biden who allowed this fracturing of our acceptance of one another to happen in the first place. To pit Americans against one another. I'm not mad at you. I'm mad at them and you should be as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.