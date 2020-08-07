Editor:
The legal definition of Reparation is the "Return of someone to their own country." In today's world this word has a different meaning, according to some of our Black population.
Many Blacks argue that they are "owed" money as a penalty of white slave holders for their past injustices.
In other words, the Whites of today are financially responsible for the white slave owners of yesteryear.
As a matter of fact there are no living slaves or slaveholders today. The intent to force the Whites living today (who never owned slaves) to pay the blacks living today (who have never been slaves) is a form of restitution.
If one were to research history they would find that many Blacks "owned" blacks. In the most studied year (1830) about 319,599 were "free;" of these 33,776 "free" black slaves owned 12,907 slaves out of a total of 2,009,043 in America.
"Free" black women owned slaves:
Madame Antoine Dublucet owned 45, Madame Cirrien owned 35, Louise Divivier owned 17 and Genevieve Rigobert owned 18.
John Carruthers Stanley, born a slave in early 1800s owned 3 plantations with 163 slaves. e hired a white overseer and had 6 children with slave women.
William Ellison was born a slave and by 1860 owned 900 acres and 63 slaves.
In Louisiana, for example, Sophie Dethonde owned 38, Lefroix Decuire owned 59, Antoine Decuire owned 70, Leandre Severin owned 60, and Victor Duperon owned 10 slaves.
Maybe the descendants of those slave owners should pay reparations!
Peter P. Angelou Jr.
Northport
