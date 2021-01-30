Editor:
What do Trump, Republicans in Congress and the Vatican all have in common. "We don't believe that the high burden of truth has been met!"
It would appear the definition of "truth" has been changed. No wonder it is suggested that we not discuss politics or religion. It would appear that the majority of people still believe that truth is the opposite of falsehood.
Others believe that truth is anything they believe to be true. If we can't find truth in politics or religion, unity will be a much more difficult goal.
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.