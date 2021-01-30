Editor:

What do Trump, Republicans in Congress and the Vatican all have in common. "We don't believe that the high burden of truth has been met!"

It would appear the definition of "truth" has been changed. No wonder it is suggested that we not discuss politics or religion. It would appear that the majority of people still believe that truth is the opposite of falsehood.

Others believe that truth is anything they believe to be true. If we can't find truth in politics or religion, unity will be a much more difficult goal.

Joyce Robbins

Port Charlotte

