The local and national Republican parties have dubiously connected mail voting to fraud as to the reason the president lost re-election rather than the fact that the president told his supporters not to vote by mail, while Democrats were urged to do so. No Russian agent could do a better job of sabotaging our democratic system by encouraging people to believe the electoral system is corrupt.
State Sen. Joe Gruters complained that “the (presidential) election was called by the media.” The Associated Press has been counting the vote for over 170 years; it is the media that historically calls elections. In 2016, the AP was 100 percent accurate in calling the presidential race and the GOP had no complaints when “the media” called the race for their candidate.
The president is hoping his cloud of nonsense will convince people that there was something immoral happening. There is zero — zero —evidence of fraud or corruption. What Mr. Trump and his party see as nefarious is something more mundane though undoubtedly painful: Trump lost. Such desperation is excruciating to watch, not least because it is so predictable.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
