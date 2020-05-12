Editor:

I really have a difficult time understanding Trump supporters who believe he is chosen by God to be our president.

God is the all knowing entity who possesses all the wisdom.

Explain to me why then God would chose a man who has committed adultery with his three wives, has unprotected sex with a porn star, has told thousands of lies during his presidency, told Americans to ingest and inject themselves with disinfectants to cure them of corona virus.

It is said God works in mysterious ways, but you cannot convince me that God is stupid.

Sunny Ingersoll

Port Charlotte

