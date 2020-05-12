Editor:
I really have a difficult time understanding Trump supporters who believe he is chosen by God to be our president.
God is the all knowing entity who possesses all the wisdom.
Explain to me why then God would chose a man who has committed adultery with his three wives, has unprotected sex with a porn star, has told thousands of lies during his presidency, told Americans to ingest and inject themselves with disinfectants to cure them of corona virus.
It is said God works in mysterious ways, but you cannot convince me that God is stupid.
Sunny Ingersoll
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.