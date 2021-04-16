Editor:
Sewer smell is in our neighborhood (inside and outside our home). We live in the neighborhood of Elkcam Boulevard and Glendale Avenue. We own our home! We have replaced our sewer lines plus water lines and and are still smelling sewer inside and outside.
We have contacted CCU and their affiliates multiple times and the company that we paid to replace my sewer drains inside and outside our home multiple times and still smell sewer (inside and outside)! We were told that we are at the end of the sewer lines and that something is wrong with the pressure? It is horrible inside our home at times at least three times a day! Please help us figure out what else we can do as a homeowners?
We have lived and rented in Charlotte County for over 35 years and have never had this problem! As homeowners now we are at our wits end in trying to figure out why, what else we can do, or who else we need to contact in reference to this severe sewer smell! We are willing to let a Charlotte County employee live in our home for a week so they can smell the nasty sewer smell that my husband and I smell weekly!
We have owned and paid taxes and insurance for over 15 years! We have improved and paid for all permits for everything including hurricane windows water heater, fence etc. The smell is horrible! It cant be healthy! Somebody in this neighborhood smells
Lisa Castle
Port Charlotte
