Editor:
I am baffled by the writer who wrote, “hard to explain loyalty to Trump.” Let me explain: Us Deplorables that cling to our guns, Bibles and loyalty to our flag have reasons to love our President contrary to Democrat beliefs.
Let’s see. We don’t like our borders to be trampled over by illegals who may be carrying dangerous drugs poisoning our people, gang members like MS-13, disease carriers, terrorists, sex traffickers, etc. And, just for your information, we really do love immigrants, legal immigrants. We are sick of sanctuary cities, flaunting the law, exposing our citizens to dangerous people (remember Kate Steinle) that Democrats seem to love and support. We are sick of Democrats supporting late term abortion, even after birth, tearing frightened babies to pieces in the womb all in the name of women’s rights. What about the baby's rights? This should be called murder.
Liberalism is not just bad, it is a sickness! It spreads like a cancer, and if not stopped, it will destroy us. These liberal leaders, here and around the world, think that they have the answer to everyone's problem, when in fact, they are the problem! They brainwash our children in our schools and teach them that liberalism is good as they slowly poison the well of freedom with their progressive ideology. The attacks against capitalism in favor of spreading the wealth, which is how we have achieved our great wealth, is stupidity, amplified. Definitely not the Democrat party of JFK days.
Harold Muxlow, Sr.
North Port
