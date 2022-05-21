Following are stories that the Democrat press including The Daily Sun have not covered fairly.
The Jan 6 Committee is a partisan joke. Why? It’s the first congressional committee in history that the majority refused to let the minority select its committee members. Why? The Republican-nominated members would have asked Nancy Pelosi why her office refused Trump’s Jan 4 offer of National Guard troops to help guard the Capitol. The Democrat committee chairman stated the Speaker’s office was off limits. The Speaker is the person ultimately responsible for the Capitol’s security. What did she do?
Russia is representing the U.S. in our nuclear discussions with Iran. How could anyone approve Russia representing us?
A DOJ whistleblower reported to congressional Republicans that the DOJ did sick the FBI on moms, in multiple states, who were complaining to school boards. Now the DOJ is not pursuing protestors outside SCOTUS homes in violation of Federal law.
May 12 AP article concerning Senate Democrats effort to “save” Roe did not tell you that the bill requires all states include: allow abortions up to the day of birth, eliminates medical personnel religious or moral objections and eliminated a parental notification requirement.
Concerning Disney’s complaints about the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Meanwhile Disney is attempting to increase Disney+ viewership in nine Arab countries and the Palestinian state. They all outlaw homosexuality often including the death penalty.
With a nation-wide baby formula shortage. The Biden regime is sending pallet-loads to the border for illegal aliens.
