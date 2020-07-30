Editor:
In 2017 I was diagnosed with a carcinoid tumor on my colon. This had been diagnosed several years before by a radiologist as a "feature on my colon."
Our family doctor, Kenneth Reiss, advised me to make an appointment with Dr. Percent at the cancer center. I saw Dr. Percent who is an oncologist and hematologist and is a great doctor. He informed me of several options for me to consider. His recommendation was surgery and informed me that we had a new surgeon in the county Dr. Steven Goldin who had moved here from Tampa.
I saw Dr. Goldin and was very impressed and scheduled surgery which was done at Fawcett Hospital. He was able to remove not only the tumor but several areas that it had spread to.
The three doctors I have mentioned saved my life and I give them the highest recommendation.
Richard L. Holt
Port Charlotte
