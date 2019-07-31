Editor:
It certainly looks like the Democrat Party has moved all the way to the left. Watching Nancy Pelosi's recent news conference, even with her bold words and apparent confidence, you were witnessing a woman caving to extremists to hold on to her power.
She actually verbalized that the Democrats have a progressive agenda. Pelosi also seemed to change her stance on impeachment.
Only time will tell how the Democrat voters feel about the policies and positions of "The Squad" because it becomes clearer each day that they are driving the party's platform. As for Republicans, this knowledge should scare you and motivate you to get involved.
It is unlikely that the majority of voters, on either side of the aisle, want the policy of our country to be driven by inexperienced congresspersons with views that are not in line with most Americans.
How did the squad come to hold their power? You can thank the media which hangs on every word, gives them nearly unlimited air time, and talks about them endlessly. Ask yourself, what have these four women accomplished beyond self promotion and rabble rousing? Ask yourself, will Nancy Pelosi be serving her caucus members by acquiescing to "The Squad?" Ask yourself, what is on the horizon from these four women?
Emboldened, they will probably push the socialist agenda even further, and further and further. Is that what we have worked and fought for over the last 220 years?
Victoria Vaughn
Englewood
