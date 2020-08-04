Editor:
Let’s review who is likely to be turning over in their graves due to Trump’s rule:
• The Founding Fathers, (who instituted the “separation of powers” and wrote the Bill of Rights providing for free assembly, free speech, and a free press), due to Trump ignoring requests (including subpoenas) from other government branches, and Trump condemning a free press as “enemy”, even impeding the publications his family and staff members write.
• Lincoln (who, in his 2nd inaugural address noted the continued effort to demonize some and divide people, frequently on racial or ethnic lines.
• T. Roosevelt (who preserved environmentally-sensitive lands), due to Trump allowing corporations to exploit federally protected lands for corporate bottom lines.
• Eisenhower (who enhanced government transparency, releasing his tax returns to the public), due to Trump’s refusal to make his returns public.
• Nixon (who established the EPA), due to Trump turning it into the Environmental Destruction Agency, denying climate change and permitting water pollution.
• Reagan (who recognized our alliances and democratic republics as representing our values), due to Trump favoring dictators and “want to be” dictators over traditional allies.
Thus, the traditional Republican Party has few adherents: Romney, the Bushes, L. Murkowski, S. Collins, McCain’s relatives, Lincoln Project members and few others remain Republican. The vast majority are RINOs. So maybe Trump’s niece is correct: Trump is the most dangerous man in the world (too much and never enough).
Rik Jimison
North Port
