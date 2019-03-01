Editor:
Maybe we should build a wall to keep illegal aliens out. They will never fit in here.
Mexicans and Central Americans are too family-oriented. They are not greedy enough to fit in here. They are content to earn just enough money to keep a roof over their heads and food in their stomach. If they have money left, they are not likely to spend it on a flashy car or a big screen TV. They are more likely to send it back home to family members they left behind. How is that going to help our economy?
On second thought, maybe the wall could help prevent more mass murders. After all, how many mass murders were committed by illegal aliens? None?
Sue Radebaugh
Englewood
