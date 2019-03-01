Editor:
As Bob Kraft and Jeff Epstein cavort with prostitutes, many of whom were underage or victims of human trafficking, I am reminded why I will never support President Trump.
Trump's character is such that he has conveyed a message to all of us that you can get away with anything if you have money and a fixer to bail you out of trouble.
Trump's life is filled with numerous examples of this. Ask the folks who built Trump Tower if they were paid, for example. When Trump said that he could murder someone on 5th Avenue and nobody would care, he was right.
As someone who taught high school for 31 years, I got to vote yearly on the inductees to the National Honor Society. The credentials were scholarship, leadership, service and character. One bad mark in any of those categories by any teacher disqualified any potential member.
Tell me, do Trump, Epstein, Kraft and their fixers deserve membership in your Honor Society? If you say yes, then perhaps you just might be the problem. Just saying.
James Wasowski
Rotonda West
