LETTER: These new laws don't make Florida 'free' May 6, 2023

Editor:

This is the "free state of Florida!"

Or is it? Effective July 1, courtesy of our Legislature and governor the following "freedoms" will obtain:

1. Doctors will be free to refuse care to any patient whose views are different from theirs despite their Hippocratic Oath.

2. Any parent will be free to deny children, not their own, access to books.

3. People with anger management problems will be free to carry a gun anywhere.

4. Juries will be free to condemn a person to death even if they are not unanimous in that decision.

5. State bureaucrats will be free to override land use, labor, and environmental priorities of any county or municipality.

6. A governor will be free to collect a salary while devoting the majority of his time to a presidential campaign.

Oh? But there are also denied freedoms:

1. Women will be denied the freedom to terminate unwanted or non-viable pregnancies.

2. Professors will be denied the freedom to convey and discuss the complexities of our country's history.

3. Undocumented human beings will be denied the freedom to be employed, receive a driver's license, be housed, or transported.

Yes, Florida is certainly the "free state!" If these freedoms rankle you please support the Democratic party and its candidates. They believe in true freedom.

Daniel Klein
Port Charlotte
