As a snowbird who spends summers in a North Carolina town next to the Cherokee reservation, I was particularly drawn to the letter which claimed that the last TV advertisement the writer had seen which included an Indigenous American was the one on pollution — an obvious reference to Iron Eyes Cody's 1971 Keep America Beautiful ad campaign.

It is unfortunate that this deception has been perpetuated for 50 years.

When you play "Cowboys and Indians," you are not really an Indian.

The Boston Tea Party participants were not Mohawks.

Ward Churchill, Elizabeth Warren, and Jimmie Durham are not Cherokee.

Princess Pale Moon is not Ojibwe.


Besides these, there are many other liars and fakes.

That includes Cody, who was born Espera Oscar de Corti to parents who emigrated from Sicily. His claimed heritage was as fake as the tear in his commercial. It was glycerine.

https://www.academia.edu/11282618/Native_Son_Italian_American_Identity_of_Iron_Eyes_Cody_

Even though he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he should be in the Hall of Shame for falsely claiming membership in several tribes.

Timothy A. Van Eck

North Port

