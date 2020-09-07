Editor:
How can a raging pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests be linked to Joe Biden?
These events occurred during the administration of Donald J. Trump: we can't travel freely, some schools are shuttered, and businesses are closed while unarmed black men and women are shot by police. But listening to Trump, you might think the country's greatest scourge are Democrats, not racial injustice, not an out-of-control pandemic, not an economic crisis all of which occurred under Trump's watch.
How can racial unrest and the response to the pandemic be the fault of a person not in public office? All this trash talk is done to convince voters that only Trump can fix the problems that Trump created if only the Democrats would get out of his way.
Here's the thing: Biden and the Demorcratic Party condemn violence at protests, Biden and the Democratic Party have urged calm while expressing support for the need to take to the streets by racial injustice inflamed by the man in the White House, not the man who isn't.
When a virus has killed 186,000 Americans; when there is double-digit unemployment; and while there is racial unrest in this country the President does nothing to calm tensions, improve policing, or show an ounce of empathy for the sick and dying. He can't solve these problems because he doesn't want to.
Democrats condemn violence against anyone: White, Black, and brown people. That's who we are; not who the Republicans paint us to be.
Ginger Von Holden
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.