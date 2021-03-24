Editor:
Florida’s Republican lawmakers are in a snit, dismayed that prisoners would receive money from the new coronavirus stimulus bill. Where were their complaints when their stimulus bill, passed last year when they were under full control, allowed for payments to such prisoners?
These lawmakers are cherry-picking and mischaracterizing some spending in this plan because they claim it doesn’t stimulate the economy. They didn’t complain about the $1.9 trillion in tax cuts the wealthy and profitable corporations received a few years ago. There is no evidence that boondoggle ever stimulated the economy.
Rick Scott, Greg Steube, Marco Rubio and others were fine with tax breaks for billionaires but are now unwilling to help their multitude of constituents who are facing eviction and hunger. Scott, who claims he grew up in government housing, thinks money for struggling families and children is wasteful spending. This is not representation.
Mary Fabrio
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.