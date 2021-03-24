Editor:

Florida’s Republican lawmakers are in a snit, dismayed that prisoners would receive money from the new coronavirus stimulus bill. Where were their complaints when their stimulus bill, passed last year when they were under full control, allowed for payments to such prisoners?

These lawmakers are cherry-picking and mischaracterizing some spending in this plan because they claim it doesn’t stimulate the economy. They didn’t complain about the $1.9 trillion in tax cuts the wealthy and profitable corporations received a few years ago. There is no evidence that boondoggle ever stimulated the economy.

Rick Scott, Greg Steube, Marco Rubio and others were fine with tax breaks for billionaires but are now unwilling to help their multitude of constituents who are facing eviction and hunger. Scott, who claims he grew up in government housing, thinks money for struggling families and children is wasteful spending. This is not representation.

Mary Fabrio

Port Charlotte

