A quote in the Oct. 12 front page article “‘People live in very bad places’” caught my eye. Regarding current building codes, Professor John Renne at Florida Atlantic said, “They are failing to account for storm surge.”
It reminded me of a mock disaster drill held here in the early 1970s. Local officials and first responders took part, staging operations from the bayfront Memorial Auditorium (aka the Civic Center). My dad, a Charlotte County deputy, was on the CCSO team. The simulated disaster was a Cat 4 hurricane (categories were a new thing back then). Weather updates and alerts of the fake emergencies they faced were transmitted by CB radio and telegraphic data equipment provided by NOAA.
After the eye wall of the pseudo-storm had passed beyond their assigned area, damage reports came in. Overall, Charlotte County fared well. As the back-slapping and hand-shaking began, a NOAA technician reviewing the data tapes hollered to get their attention. I forget exactly what he told them, but the gist of it was, “Bad news, guys. A 14-foot storm surge wiped us out; we’ve been underwater for the past two hours.”
A note for newcomers, the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center stands on the site of the old Memorial Auditorium, which was destroyed by Hurricane Charley in 2004.
