After $30 million and two years, the Democrats found no evidence of Trump colluding with the Russians. Next, they recruit a “whistleblower”, whose name is Eric Ciarmella, an employee of Joe Biden when he was VP. Bias, perhaps? Based on no evidence at all by the people directly involved in the Ukrainian phone call, the Democrats think they can successfully remove Trump from office, even the alleged victim, the President of Ukraine, says there was no quid pro quo or bribery involved.
So let’s review the case so far. The victim says no crime, the middleman, Ambassador Sondland, says no crime, and the hearsay evidence presented by the remaining witnesses has no evidentiary value. But the fiasco persists. Why?
The reason is that Trump really is draining the swamp. For almost all of my lifetime, government has taken on more employees, increased their pay scales to far above average, assumed more control of our lives, and spent far more money with no noticeable results. Did the war on poverty get rid of poverty? How about the war on drugs? Are our students better educated now that we spend four times as much per student? No. And where did the $790 billion go that was known as TARP?
The truth is, Trump wants a government that isn’t just a laundering scheme to fleece the middle class and reward the rich. The rich are fighting to retain their unearned lucre. Too bad so many sheeple out there can’t see the truth.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
