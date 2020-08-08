Editor:
I recently received a personalized letter from Lionel Dripps, of the Center for Voter Education (CVI), encouraging me to file a request for a ballot by mail. On the surface it appeared to come from the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections.
The first sentence says “County Supervisors of Elections across Florida encourage everyone to use mail ballots in the upcoming elections.” However, I know that this statement is not true and that the letter did not come from our Charlotte County supervisor of elections. If I had not carefully reviewed the entire letter in detail, I would probably have believed that it did came from our Charlotte County supervisor of elections and proceeded to submit an application for a mail-in ballot. The letter was obviously designed by a very skilled professional writer to mislead its recipients into making an error that favors a position being promoted by the CVI.
I want to alert readers to the distribution of the letter and urge them to review it carefully if they receive a similar letter. I firmly believe that mail-in voting for other than valid absentees is likely to distort the election results and deprive me and others of others of our proper representation.
In my opinion, The Center for Voter Education, by distributing material in this format, is illegally interfering in the political process, and not promoting social welfare as required by the federal tax code for 501C(4)organizations. It should be denied its 501C(4) tax status.
James McDonald
Port Charlotte
