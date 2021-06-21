Editor:

We had a company called Above All Aluminum come to rescreen our lanai today. Superb job!

They fixed our shed roof a year or so ago when no other company would come to even look! Lanai done in less than 2 hours. Sso happy, great job! C.J. Goldie is the owner. You wont be sorry!

Jane Spaid

North Port

