Editor:
A recent letter authored by Lloyd Stimson of Port Charlotte regarding S.R.776 overpass and sales tax priorities pretty much sums up the people's dilema with our "hear no evil, seen evil" attitude towards those of us whom the county commissioners are suppose to listen to, we the people.
Having lived in this county for over 25 years, I can attest that Mr. Stimson is right on the money in his opinion! Will we the people continue to allow the minority overrule and/or not pay any attention at all to the taxpayers? I hope not! But it seems the only way they pay attention to "we the people" is when we shut off the money drain on their hand-picked, non-resident ideas on how the penny tax is used.
I wonder how much could be saved traffic wise if we didn't need the entire Sheriff's Office directing traffic at every baseball game?
Wake up neighbors, do yourself a favor and vote no on the 1 cent tax, and the extra years add on to never ending avoidance of "we the people" desires of many much needed additions to our county. If not now, when?
Gary Brandt
Rotonda West
