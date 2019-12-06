Editor:
In the spirit of the season we'd like to give our year round thanks and gratitude to the following:
Mary Spremulli of Voice Aerobics for her tireless energy in developing a program that serves a group of men and women with Parkinson’s Disease. She is giving them the tools and exercises with which to keep and maintain their voices rather than lose it to the PD. This has become a group of friends who care for and about each other.
To Pete at the Universal Fitness Gym in Deep Creek whose generosity provides the room that the group meets in, every week, all year.
To K's family restaurant where the spouses spend the time while the class is held. K's unknowingly has provided a safe haven for us — where over iced tea and soda we can relax, laugh, share, solve and enjoy the company of others who know what our lives are like. We have become, our own support group.
Thank you for making our Parkinson’s journey a bit easier.
Judy Lubenow
Port Charlotte
