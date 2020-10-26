Editor:

Principal who refused to say Holocaust real is rehired, Appalling!

Look up Benjamim (Beryl) Ferencz, Nuremberg triall prosecutor!

Facts, dates, expert testimony.

What an insult to our public education system, what is wrong with you people?

William Latson has no business being around students if he can not be honest and present the facts that are proven.


Was President Eisenhower a liar? He was at the camps, he saw the horrific cruelty.

If Latson said there was no civil war, No Vietnam, would you believe him?

Please, for all those lives were lost don’t rehire this guy!

Sheila Snowberger

Rotonda West

