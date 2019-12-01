Editor:
Since I was a very little girl, I have proudly sworn the pledge of allegiance to our republic. I am an American and pledge myself to our constitution and the rule of law before any political party and, for sure, before any individual.
History shows us again and again that making those poor choices leads to tyranny and chaos. I want to praise and thank the multiple brave civil servants who spoke truth to power in the impeachment investigations the last few weeks. It frightens and saddens me that they have been attacked by a portion of our elected officials who have, it appears, forgotten their vow to preserve, protect and defend our constitution.
No one, no matter how rich or famous or well connected or serving in any office is above the law. No one.
Carol Nicholson
Port Charlotte
