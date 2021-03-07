Editor:
Make Charlotte Beautiful.
What a beautiful slogan we have!
My demanding new neighbor complained about my plants on the way of right as soon as he bought the empty lot.
Town wanted me to clear everything which I did, accept one mature tree, next to my mailbox, opposite side of my neighbor with no house yet!
I was surprised to hear that, he complained again.
I expected my town, to reply to my neighbor, mature trees, increase the value of our land. Unless Town needs it to be cut due to a project, we should all learn to respect them.
Unfortunately I have received a letter to remove it.
It is a mature tree, but I keep it very small.
I have got rid of the grass to conserve water, planted ground cover. Have been mowing that lawn for 20 years! I am hoping that they might change their minds and decide to make Charlotte beautiful by preserving one tree a time.
Emine Sahin
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.