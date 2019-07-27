Editor:
I just read that our commissioners voted to raise the impact fee on new construction 3.24 percent. This is substantially less than impact fees in neighboring counties.
Yet the same commissioners voted to increase Gardens of Gulf Cove MSBU 122 percent for the next 15 years.
There is something wrong with what we charge builders for new construction vs. property tax payers. The local building industry must have a powerful lobby. If Charlotte County is a good place to build a home, people will come here regardless of impact fees.
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
