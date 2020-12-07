Editor:

I am puzzled? Marc Thiessen of the Washington Post penned a column recently, detailing his mother’s actions during WWII in Warsaw, Poland - a fine accounting of a very brave young girl.

In this piece, he speaks of the dangers posed by autocratic leaders: Hitler, Stalin — you know, in that vein. Yet, he has vigorously supported Donald Trump who has clearly demonstrated his desire to rule rather than govern — an autocrat wanna be .

Do I detect GOP hypocrisy here? Sadly, yes I do — towering hypocrisy! Puzzle solved!

Frank Koris

Port Charlotte


