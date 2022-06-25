Anyone who regularly reads your Opinion Page knows that any piece by Marc A. Thiessen will be pro-Trump and anti-Democrat. In last Sunday’s opinion, he tried to accomplish this by using a “false equivalency” argument - comparing a minor transgression to a major problem and claiming that they are morally the same.
His argument was that, if you are going to hold Trump accountable for the January 6th attack on the Capitol, you should hold Senator Schumer accountable for the endangerment of Justice Kavanaugh. Per the article, Schumer had said, "…I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” (referring to the abortion issue). Thiessen then drew a direct line from this statement to a man showing up outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home with a gun.
I am not defending Schumer. He, like any public figure, needs to be aware of the effect his words can have on others - particularly those who may be violent. However, if Thiessen truly wants a “moral equivalent” to the Schumer speech, he should research the connection between Trump’s repeated use of the term “migrant caravan” and the shooter in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue killings. Or, perhaps he could talk about the harassment and threats experienced by poll workers in Atlanta or death threats against Al Schmidt (Republican Philadelphia elections official) and his family after Trump criticized them by name.
Thiessen’s opinion reeks with hypocrisy and represents a new low in journalism - even for him.
