I'm puzzled. Marc Thiessen of the Washington Post penned a column recently detailing his mother's actions during WWII in Warsaw, Poland. It was a fine accounting of a very brave young woman.
In this piece, he speaks of the dangers posed by autocrat leaders: Hitler, Stalin - you know, in that vein. Yet he has vigorously supported Donald Trump who had clearly demonstrated his desire to rule rather than govern - an autocrat wannabe.
Do I detect GOP hypocrisy here? Sadly, I do... towering hypocrisy. Puzzle solved.
Frank Koris
Port Charlotte
