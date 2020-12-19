Editor:

I'm puzzled. Marc Thiessen of the Washington Post penned a column recently detailing his mother's actions during WWII in Warsaw, Poland. It was a fine accounting of a very brave young woman.

In this piece, he speaks of the dangers posed by autocrat leaders: Hitler, Stalin - you know, in that vein. Yet he has vigorously supported Donald Trump who had clearly demonstrated his desire to rule rather than govern - an autocrat wannabe.

Do I detect GOP hypocrisy here? Sadly, I do... towering hypocrisy. Puzzle solved.

Frank Koris

Port Charlotte


0
1
0
0
0

Load comments