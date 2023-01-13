It was refreshing (and, I admit, quite surprising) to read Marc A Thiessen’s editorial piece titled, “Call to override constitution shows Trump out of control.” The article, of course, referred to Trump’s “rant” on his Truth Media account, “A massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for termination of all rules, regulations, and articles even those found in the Constitution.” Thiessen interprets this as Trump calling, “…for the ‘Termination’ of the Constitution” and further states, “…apparently, loyalty to our laws and our Constitution is not the standard Trump seeks to uphold.”
Referring to some of Trump’s claims about Biden’s “illegitimate” Presidency, Thiessen said, “I’m sorry, but this is bat-guano crazy” and, “he’s apparently lost touch with reality.” Thiessen’s conclusion is, “But since the election, something has snapped. He has descended into a spiral of conspiracy theories and personal grievances.” The only mistake in this conclusion is Thiessen’s belief that Trump’s disregard for the Constitution started only with the 2020 election - it has always been there. Trump’s words and deeds throughout his presidency demonstrated his affinity for conspiracy theories and distain for the Rule of Law and our Constitution.
Thiessen observed that, “For someone seeking the Republican presidential nomination to call for the Constitution’s termination is nothing short of heresy.” The word that he was probably searching for instead of “heresy” was “treason.” Apparently, Thiessen has finally figured out what most Americans have known for a long time: There is no way Trump is qualified to be president of the United States.
