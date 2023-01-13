Editor:

It was refreshing (and, I admit, quite surprising) to read Marc A Thiessen’s editorial piece titled, “Call to override constitution shows Trump out of control.” The article, of course, referred to Trump’s “rant” on his Truth Media account, “A massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for termination of all rules, regulations, and articles even those found in the Constitution.” Thiessen interprets this as Trump calling, “…for the ‘Termination’ of the Constitution” and further states, “…apparently, loyalty to our laws and our Constitution is not the standard Trump seeks to uphold.”


