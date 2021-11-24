Marc Thiessen’s latest “climate change” piece is just another of his unwarranted attacks on President Biden than any legitimate opinion on climate change.
Thiessen implies that Biden said that climate change threatens human existence. No, he said it was “an existential threat to human existence as we know it”. As we know it means the negative effects will drastically change world civilizations and cause immense financial downturns, loss of property and, yes, loss of lives. It doesn’t mean humans will cease to exist.
Thiessen bases his entire piece on a book by Bjorn Lomborg, who isn’t a scientist. His publications contain deliberately misleading data and are full of flawed conclusions. I lack the word count to critically analyze Thiessan’s choice of misleading examples, but just note this book is a terribly unreliable source.
Thiessen’s “arguments” try to minimize climate change effects that have occurred to date and downplay future negative effects. But here’s what he’s not telling you.
Around 20% of manmade CO2 in the atmosphere remains there for many thousands of years. CO2 accumulates in the atmosphere. More CO2 equals more warming with all the unacceptable, serious outcomes that will jeopardize the existence of human civilization for generations to come. Positive feedback effects are causing these serious outcomes to accelerate. This is important because outcomes that seem minimal today cannot be extrapolated accurately into the future, making most of arguments Thiessen/Lomborg’s “arguments” irrelevant.
Doing nothing will cut the world economy by an estimated $23 trillion by 2050.
